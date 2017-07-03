(HELENA) Preliminary autopsy results have confirmed the Helena Valley boy who died Friday after being found in the water at Spring Meadow Lake drowned.

Seven-year-old Damiean Terrio was reported missing around 8 p.m. Friday. He was found in the lake after about a half-hour search. Rescuers performed CPR on Terrio, but they were not able to revive him.

The boy’s body was sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy. Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg received the initial results of that autopsy on Monday. He said the report showed nothing suspicious, and that it appears Terrio’s death was “an unfortunate accident.”

“It was a tragedy all around – for everybody, not only the family, but the responders,” said Backeberg.

Story continues below



Backeberg said Terrio was not found in the deepest part of the lake. The water where he was discovered was around four feet deep.