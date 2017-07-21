GREAT FALLS – Some residents in and around the Skyline area of Great Falls are concerned about a recent influx of rattlesnakes.

Several people have reported finding snakes in their yards; most of the reports come from homes between 36th Avenue North and Eagle’s Crossing, and between Division Road and Bootlegger Trail. Many of the homes in that area have yards adjacent to large fields.

Kristin Ronke posted the following message on Thursday in a neighborhood Facebook group: “Please be aware!! We just killed TWO rattlesnakes in our front yard. They were in the rockbeds next to our front walkway. We are on 36th Ave NE and 4th St.”

Jeremy Allestad operates a “reptile removal” service, and he has been very busy over the last several days.

Allestad said that he does not kill the animals he captures, but rather relocates them.

On Friday afternoon, as news of the snakes began circulating on Facebook, Carrie Galvez called Allestad and asked him to come check her property, located near 34th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE.

A few minutes later, Allestad showed up, and within minutes he found a rattlesnake under the deck – much to Carrie’s dismay. He estimated that it was about two feet long.

He placed the snake in a cooler and said that he would relocate it several miles north of town, as he does with all the snakes he catches.

Allestad said that the snake showed signs of hunger and dehydration, and speculated that the extremely dry weather and recent home-building activity nearby has led some snakes to move closer into town to find food and water.

However, he said the overall amount of rattlesnake activity he has seen this year is no more or less than in previous years.

Allestad said if you see a snake and want it removed, call him at 406-750-8663. His business is a nonprofit agency that operates solely on donations to fund his expenses.

MTN’s David Sherman