(NBC) – Sarasota, Florida has its very own “Golden Girls” scenario, but the three women also go by a different nickname.

The “Cha-Cha” Girls – Gilda Saakes, Cindy Mennicke, and Gisela Espinos, all love to dance and live under one roof. Saakes’ daughter, Gilda Dennis, cares for the senior women.

“It was out of necessity for everyone, we needed an easier way to care for them, they needed care,” Dennis said. “We went ahead and pooled their resources, purchased the house, and so they all now live here together.”

Now, Dennis lives just two houses down from her mother Gilda, aunt Gisela, and mother-in-law Cindy.

“They would not really be able to live independently, each of them on their own, they can live here together with our support,” Dennis said.

They have all kinds of fun thanks to Comfort Keepers Companion Sophia Horbacz.

“We go to (the) Friendship Center to have a good time,” Horbacz said. The girls socialize and dance. And on the way there, they sing.

That “whatever will be” mentality works for this family.

“They help each other. Whereas one has a strength in one area, it makes up for a weakness in another person’s area,” said Dennis. “They all look out for each other.”

