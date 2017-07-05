Happy Wednesday,

A RED FLAG WARNING for dangerous fire weather conditions will expire at 9pm this evening. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for areas around Missoula to Kalispell from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening. Very hot temperatures with the possibility of a few records will hit Montana the next few days. Tonight, a few storms will move across southwest and south central Montana. Otherwise, areas will be dry with lows in the 50s and 60s. Thursday will be hot, dry, breezy with a few isolated afternoon storms. Highs will mainly in the 90s, but a few of the normally hotter locations will top 100. Friday will be even hotter, with highs approaching 100. Skies will be mostly sunny, afternoon winds will pick up to between 10-20mph, and humidity will remain very low making for more dangerous fire weather conditions. Saturday will likely be the hottest day, with highs around 100. Record highs could be tied or even broken. Some afternoon winds will be shifty and reach up to 15-20mph. Sunday will be hot with highs in the 90s to around 100, but afternoon thunderstorms will spread across the western and central areas in the state. Temperatures will cool somewhat on Monday and Tuesday, back into the 90s. But the heat wave will not be broken, and the fire danger will remain very highs. Monday and Tuesday will have stronger winds, pushing the fire threat.

Please be safe out there.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist