HELENA – With record hot temperatures last week and a continued heat wave coming this week, it’s important to keep an eye out for heat-related conditions, which can be especially dangerous for older generations.

Nanette Whitman-Holmes, Life Enrichment and Wellness Director at Touchmark on Saddle Drive, said they train employees to look for the potentially dangerous effects of the heat.

“Everybody here is pretty well educated. We don’t want to have anybody get dehydrated and get dizzy and have a fall so we work really hard…with our staff training,” Whitman-Holmes said.

Heat stroke occurs when the body temperature reaches or rises above 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Staff at the retirement community look for sunburns on residents as a sign they may have been in the heat too long. They’ve also set up water stations at various points to help residents stay hydrated.

Whitman-Holmes said as people age, their ability to gauge their own level of hydration diminishes. Often times an elderly person will not feel thirsty until they have reached the point of dehydration.

It’s also important to dress appropriately.

“We see this all the time. People will walk into an air conditioned room and they’ll say ‘burr it’s cold in here. I need to go and get my sweater’ so they’ll go and get a sweater and then they’ll go and walk outside forgetting they have that sweater on. It feels good and they tend to overheat,” Whitman-Holmes said.

Touchmark hasn’t had any serious incidents this summer related to the heat, though it is important to know the signs.

The Mayo Clinic said confusion, agitation, slurred speech and irritability can all result from heatstroke. Nausea and vomiting, flushed skin and a racing heart are also symptoms.

If you or someone around you is showing signs of heat stroke, try to cool the person down and call 911.