(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS) Since 2011, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival has turned working ranchland outside White Sulphur Springs into a center for live music, one weekend each summer. Last year, the event brought 16,000 people to Meagher County. Organizers don’t have any official numbers yet about how many attended this year’s festival, but they say it could be even larger.

Sarah Calhoun, who founded both the Red Ants Pants women’s workwear company and its namesake festival, says putting the event together hasn’t gotten harder as it’s grown.

“We have a lot of really good, hardworking people – staff and volunteers and community members – so every year is getting a little easier even,” she said. “We’re getting used to the systems, and everyone’s working together beautifully.”

While music is the focus, the festival also serves as a showcase for Montana’s small-town culture.

“We use the music as a tool to draw people together, to connect with folks from different backgrounds and really celebrate rural Montana,” Calhoun said.

That philosophy extends to how vendors are chosen for the festival. A jury selects which applicants receive space at the festival grounds, giving preference to those that are local, selling handmade products or related to agriculture.

April Hale, of Stevensville, makes handcrafted metal and enameled jewelry, mostly from reclaimed materials. This year was her fourth time as a vendor at Red Ants Pants.

“This is an amazing show,” Hale said. “It’s such a good culmination of people having fun and just good community. It’s a great place to sell things, and it’s a great place to just be and enjoy yourself.”

Hale even has a family connection to the festival now. Four years ago, she met her now-husband there.

“We were waiting for Merle Haggard to take the stage, and we started talking about Merle Haggard, turned out we had the same records,” she said. “It was a great place to meet him.”

The couple now has a one-year-old son.

“So now we have to come back all the time, every year,” said Hale.

Vendors aren’t the only ones who benefit from the festival. A portion of the event’s proceeds go toward the Red Ants Pants Foundation. Since 2011, it has provided more than $85,000 for organizations that support women’s leadership, farmers and ranchers and rural communities around Montana. Last year alone, the foundation awarded $19,000 in grants, for everything from farm-to-table programs in Whitefish to the Carter County Museum in Ekalaka.

The festival also brings attention to White Sulphur Springs itself, offering thousands of people a glimpse of what the community and others like it have to offer.

“Meagher County and White Sulphur Springs, it’s a special spot in Montana, that’s for sure,” said Calhoun.