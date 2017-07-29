(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS) The Red Ants Pants Music Festival continued Saturday with another full day of live music in Meagher County.

Temperatures were in the high 80s at the festival ground just outside White Sulphur Springs, and organizers set up drinking water stations around the area to keep attendees hydrated. But the warm, sunny conditions didn’t discourage thousands of people from turning out to hear music from a dozen acts, including headliners Asleep at the Wheel and Lucinda Williams.

The festival also offered a variety of other attractions Saturday, from crosscut saw demonstrations to a beard and mustache competition and a fashion show of Red Ants Pants workwear for women.

This is the seventh year of the Red Ants Pants Festival. Organizers say it has grown consistently since it started in 2011.

Gayle Garms, of Butte, attended the first festival. This year was the first time she had been back since. She said lines are longer now, but it was worth braving the crowds to see these performances.

“Just to get in here was like a two hour and 15 minute thing — which was fun, though,” she said. “Everybody was just having a great time, and that’s what needed to be done.”

Garms carried an umbrella to help her stay out of the sun, but she said the weather wasn’t going to affect her plans.

“It’s not keeping us away,” she said. “We still want to hear the music.”

One of Saturday’s performers was Izaak Opatz, a musician based out of Missoula. He performed on the festival’s side stage — intended to showcase emerging artists.

Opatz played several original songs from his recent album. He describes his genre as “dirt wave.”

“Country roots but a little bit more of a groove to them,” he said.

This was Opatz’s fourth time at the Red Ants Pants Festival, including 2011. He said despite how much the event has grown, he doesn’t think it has really changed.

“To me, it doesn’t feel much different from the first one, just as far as the atmosphere and how people are getting along,” he said.

Opatz said the location — on working pasture land, with sweeping views of the Smith River Valley and the surrounding mountains — is a big part of what keeps him coming back.

“I’m a big Montana fan, from Montana,” Opatz said. “Just being in the valley and getting to see the sunsets and deal with the storms — and the music, of course.”