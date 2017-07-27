WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – The street dance is the official beginning of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival and Thursday, the whole town of White Sulphur Springs was pitching in to prepare.

The different vendor tents, food trucks and the stages were being assembled in the field on the out skirts of town.

This festival brings thousands of people, but it’s much more than music, beer and a good time.

“It was very important to me to have the event here in a working ranch and a cow pasture,” explained Sarah Calhoun, Red Ants Pants founder.

A music festival nestled in small town Montana, Calhoun said, “We like to think of it in the middle of everywhere.”

The event is the product of Calhoun, who is a Montana transplant and ended up putting down roots in the seat of Meagher County. She established her famous Red Ants Pants.

After about five years of business making women’s work wear, she was ready for more.

“We realized that bringing people together has a lot of potential for the human connection and music is a very powerful tool in doing so,” she said.

Now in its seventh year, the festival attracts people from every corner of the state and beyond for camping, good food and good fun.

“I think one of the really important things is having folks from different backgrounds and coming to enjoy a show together and people from all walks about life come and enjoy the festival,” Calhoun said, smiling ear to ear.

But the music is all for a purpose; to benefit the Red Ants Pants Foundation which, “Is in support of women’s leadership, working family farms and ranches and rural communities.”

In the past six years, the foundation has donated over $85,000 to different groups, such as Big Flat Grocery in Turner, The Crazy Peak Cattle Women in Melville and the Glacier County Healthy Food Project in Cut Bank, to name a few.

“It’s really fun to have a big party in a cow pasture and then give some money away to support awesome programs across the state,” exclaimed Calhoun.

The three day festival is also a huge boost for the economy of White Sulphur Springs.

Chris hendrichs: “We get really, really busy during the music festival,” said Co-Owner of 2 Basset Brewery Chris Hendrich.

She said the music festival brings in a lot of business to the brewery and other restaurants and stores, despite all the fun happing on the edges of town.

“The folks that are camping out there they take the shuttle buses into town and one of the stops is right here in front of the brewery which is awesome,” Hendrich happily said.

Pulling off this event is a yearlong process with almost 300 volunteers and staff pitching in.

Calhoun said the foundation will start booking musicians in August and September, “Just as we finally cleaned everything up!”

But both Sarah and Chris echoed the same sentiment – the event is a must see.

“Come spend a weekend in White Sulphur, buy some pants, some pints and have good food,” Hendrich said.

“We’ve got quite a gem of a community here,” Calhoun explained. It’s a beautiful place to come and enjoy rural Montana.”

The number of tickets will not be capped, so you can still snag your spot in the cow pasture for the event, here.