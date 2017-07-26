Janelle Red Dog of Poplar, who admitted she beat a 1-year-old baby to death and disposed of the body after smoking methamphetamine with a friend last year, was sentenced in Great Falls on Wednesday.

Red Dog, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 20 years in prison for the murder of Kenzley Olson in April of 2016.

The judge followed the sentencing recommendation of prosecutors, who said Red Dog needed a sentence that included incarceration and mandatory substance abuse treatment.

“Red Dog’s course of conduct that night and early morning, her choices, are simply reprehensible and deplorable,” said prosecutors in court documents.

Defense attorneys for Red Dog requested a slightly lesser sentence, arguing that Red Dog “cared greatly” for Olson and never would have committed such a terrible act if she’d been sober.

Red Dog, who is a mother herself, was babysitting Olson at a home on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation the night of the baby’s murder.

Olson had symptoms of pneumonia and was fussing a lot, according to court documents.

Red Dog hit the baby in the head with a force that she described as “too hard for a baby,” and Olson began to have a seizure.

Instead of getting the child emergency medical help, Red Dog put the baby in the bedroom and invited a friend over to use methamphetamine together.

Hours later, Red Dog decided to take Olson to the hospital.

On the way to the hospital, Red Dog believed Olson had died so she stopped the vehicle and stuffed Olson into a duffel bag.

Red Dog through the duffel bag into a dumpster and returned home to sleep.

The next day, Red Dog reported Olson missing and an Amber Alert went out as law enforcement searched for the baby.

Prosecutors described in their sentencing memorandum how Red Dog lied several times about what happened to the baby. One of Red Dog’s alleged lie was that a Mexican man broke into her home and stole Olson as retribution for drug money he was owed by Olson’s mother.

Red Dog eventually admitted the crime to investigators and drew them a map leading to the victim.

Inside the dumpster, investigators found the victim, along with a bag containing drugs and a sex toy that Red Dog had disposed of.

The coroner determined that Olson died from multiple blunt force traumas and reported that the baby was covered head-to-toe in bruises.

The coroner could not determine whether Olson was actually dead when she was placed in the duffel bag.

Red Dog will also be required to be under federal supervision for five years after she’s released from prison and is required to undergo substance abuse treatment.

MTN’s Aja Goare