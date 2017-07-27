SUPERIOR – Some Mineral County residents had to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, not knowing what they’ll come back to.

The move came following days of uncertainty after the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office issued Stage 3 evacuation orders for residents of Sunrise and Quartz Flats. They were being told to “leave the area immediately” because of the growing Sunrise Fire.

The Sunrise fire , which is 11 miles southeast of Superior, has scorched a total of 3,700 acres as of Thursday. The fire is only five percent contained.

Managers said that fire growth is expected to continue east as a cold front moves through the area. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon with hot and dry conditions with lower relative humidity and increasing winds.

MTN News was on the scene Wednesday evening as residents pulled out, carrying only their most precious belongings away from the fire’s reach, which threatens about 60 structures.

Quartz Creek and Verde Creek remain at Stage 2 Evacuation Notices.

“The intent of the incident management team is to get folks back in their homes as soon as we can. We understand that we’re — they’re worried, they see that smoke column, but again, the incident management team, we’re going to work hard to make sure that those folks get back into their homes,” said fire incident commander Shawn Pearson.

Officials said about 25 to 30 homes are evacuated and a center has been set up at Superior High School to help evacuees.

A fire information line for residents has also been set up and can be reached at 406-822 9084.

Sunrise Point Road is closed at this time as are several trails in the area.

The American Red Cross offers advice on how to prepare for evacuation:

. Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit http://www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies

Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking, and insurance records.

Save a list of emergency numbers on every cell phone.

Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.

Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.

Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.

If an evacuation is imminent:

Tune into local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.

Turn on exterior lights.

Remove flammable items from decks and porches.

Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.

Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.

Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.

Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.

