GREAT FALLS – Officials say a ride at the Ohio State Fair had undergone multiple safety inspections before it broke Wednesday, leaving one attendee dead and seven others injured.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, from Columbus, Ohio, died in the accident. Jarrell enlisted in the US Marine Corps this month and was scheduled to attend basic training next year, according to a statement released by the Marines. Seven others, ranging in age from 14 to 42, were injured and taken to hospitals.

The news is felt in Montana as officials gear up for the Montana State Fair.

The rides at the Montana State Fair are operated by Thomas Carnival, Inc.

Thomas Carnival president John Hanschen says the tragedy hits home for many fair employees

“Makes you feel bad; makes you feel bad. I know the people that run that show, and they’re nice people. Obviously, the customers are nice people,” he said.

While he’s never had a major safety incident in the almost 40 years he’s been with the company, Hanschen says accidents do happen.

“It’s equipment, you know, it’s like driving down a highway and seeing a combine or watching a combine move through a field – there’s machinery moving all over the place – there’s potential there, something goes wrong and, there’s potential. Bad potential,” he said.

To avoid a catastrophe, Hanschen says his employees are trained to stop operations if they notice something different on a ride.

Inspectors and engineers are also certified every two years through the Amusement Industry Manufacturers and Suppliers Association, and the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials.

“They teach about trends and what’s the latest in maintaining the Super Shot or the Moby Dick or the Century Wheel, and it’s always a good experience,” he said.

Hanschen says his engineers are familiar with the equipment as they set up and take down 45 events over a busy nine-month season.

“During this fair, we probably have maybe 200,00 individual transactions, people actually getting on a ride, one person on a ride,” Hanschen added.

He says engineers and inspectors also review rides for safety issues each morning before the fair opens to the public.

The Montana State Fair runs July 28th – August 5th. For more information, visit http://www.goexpopark.com/montana-state-fair/.