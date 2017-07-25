The three fires burning near Rock Creek have a new name — the Sapphire Complex. The complex, which is comprised of the Sliderock, Goat Creek and Little Hogback fires, have burned just over 5,400 acres and are 5 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

The lightning caused fires are burning 27 miles southeast of Missoula and nine miles south of Beavertail Pond. As forecasted, fire behavior increased Monday with the northwest wind, driving the fires into heavy fuels.

Air resources worked dropping water to cool the fire’s edge on Monday and crews continue patrolling around structures near the Goat Creek fire. Fire managers say all the fires were tested by significant weather, but crews were prepared and implemented planned tactics as safely as possible.

Steep slopes, limited access and challenging communication abilities are challenging firefighters in the suppression of both fires. Dead trees are of extreme concern to firefighter safety as there’s s an abundance of dead lodgepole pine, especially in Little Hogback fire. The snags pose an extreme hazard to firefighters as they attempt to suppress these fires.

The approximate sizes of the individual fires as of Tuesday morning: Little Hogback 2,326 acres, Sliderock 396 acres and Goat Creek 1,817 acres.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation notices for residents in the Brewster Creek area over the weekend. Residents living between mile markers 5 and 13 are currently in pre-evacuation status. Rock Creek Road is closed to local traffic only from mile marker 1 to Gillis Bridge.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty