HELENA – Several Local gas stations are helping make sure Lewis and Clark County kids have backpacks this fall.

The Cenex Zip Trip and the Helena Salvation Army are partnering for Backpacks for Kids. Now in its eighth year, donations from the event will help over 100 children in the community who are in need of a backpack.

When Zip Trip customers make a donation, they’ll get their name on a flyer and receive a free drink.

Captain Robert Lawler of the Helena Salvation Army said that it’s great to see businesses step up to help kids in need. “Cenex Zip Trip is just outstandingly stepping up to help us with that effort,” said Lawler. “So we can get those kids who might not have those resources to get those backpacks and be ready for school. So they can get the best start in their education. “

Donations can continue to be made at Cenex Zip Trip until the end of the month.

Donation Locations:

Great Falls

625 1st Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59401

1608 Fox Farm Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404

Helena

1318 Euclid Ave, Helena, MT 59601

3100 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602