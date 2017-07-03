HELENA – A Helena judge set bond at $100,000 for the man accused of fatally shooting a woman Saturday night.

Skyler T. Schneider has been charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence for the death of Katherine Spencer, 23.

AP reported that Assistant Police Chief Steve Hagen said Spencer was Schneider’s girlfriend.

Prosecutors said Schneider, 21, called 9-1-1 Saturday night and told dispatchers a woman had been shot in a vehicle on 12 Ave. and was bleeding badly. Court records said when officers arrived they saw a man run south past the vehicle where Spencer would be found.

Police said moments later the same man, Schneider came back north through the alley and was detained.

When police approached the vehicle where they found Spencer in the passenger seat suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police also described finding a single bullet hole in windshield directly in front of Spencer and a spent 9MM shell casing outside the vehicle.

Police searched an area where a neighbor reported seeing Schneider following what the neighbor said sounded like fireworks. Detectives reported finding a 9MM semi-automatic handgun in that same area.

During questioning police said Schneider denied shooting Spencer, but did say the two had been in an argument earlier that evening.

Schneider also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 100 years to life in prison.

Court officials say Schneider’s preliminary hearing in District Court is set for July 21, followed by a July 26 arraignment, where he is expected to enter a plea.