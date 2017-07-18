(HELENA) The Helena School District has started the process of demolishing historic Central School.

Superintendent Jack Copps said crews started work Monday on identifying and removing any asbestos from the building. He said leaders aren’t sure yet how much asbestos is inside, but, if there is any, it will have to be cleared out before the rest of the demolition can go forward.

”What we do know is that we have to inspect every corner and every cranny in making sure that we have cleared the building of any asbestos that’s there,” Copps said.

The asbestos mitigation work could take around three weeks to complete. It’s just the first step toward tearing down the 100-year-old school.

Central has been closed since 2013, when an engineer’s report showed it could receive serious damage in an earthquake. It’s one of three elementary schools – along with Bryant and Jim Darcy – that will be replaced after Helena voters approved a $63 million bond issue. School district leaders hope to have all three new schools finished in time for the 2019 school year.

This week, the district put up “No Trespassing” banners around Central School. Eventually, leaders plan to put a fence around the entire campus. Copps said the main reason for the increased security is to protect public safety.

“This building needs to be secure,” he said. “There can be nobody entering the building unless they are a contractor.”

Copps said the Central building is now under surveillance and will have 24-hour-a-day security.

The work at Central comes almost a month after a Helena district judge rejected a lawsuit seeking to block the demolition. Local developer Alan Nicholson and his wife Nancy argued that the city of Helena failed to follow proper procedure when it granted the school district a permit to tear the school down.

Judge Mike McMahon ruled the city did not have authority over the district, so it couldn’t stop district leaders from demolishing Central.

The Nicholsons still have more than a month to appeal the ruling to the Montana Supreme Court. But Copps said the district intends to continue pre-demolition work, unless they seek and receive a stay from the court.

Copps said crews will start removing asphalt and doing other work outside the building before the asbestos abatement is finished inside. Demolition of the building’s exterior could start within four to five weeks.