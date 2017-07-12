UPDATE: The Helena Fire Department said the fire at Nature Park is out. Crew members were able to contain the fire to a quarter to a half acre.

The fire didn’t spread far, but it did burn some big trees.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire. In light of the fact that this is the second fire in the same location, officials said they are investigating and will look into the possibility that it was human-caused.

HELENA – Fire crews have responded to a fire at the Nature Park in Helena.

Story continues below



This is the second fire in the area in less than a week.

Helena Firefighters are hosing down trees and brush in the northwest corner of the park bordering the Bill Roberts Golf Course and McHugh and Cole Street intersection.

We have a reporter on scene and will keep you updated when we get more information