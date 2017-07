A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Lewis & Clark County until 7:15pm. This storm out near Marysville and Great Divide is moving toward the northeast at 30mph. Hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts over 60mph are likely with this storm. Hail damage to vehicles is possible, and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees are likely. Please seek shelter if you’re in the path of this storm.

Tune into KTVH at 10pm for the latest forecast.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist