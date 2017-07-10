A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Jefferson, Madison, and Silver Bow Counties until 3:45pm.  The storm will move northeast toward Boulder, Canyon Ferry, and Townsend.  This storm has the potential of 60mph+ wind and hail the size of 1″ in diameter.  The storm will move through this area until 3:45pm, when the storm and its intensity will be re-evaluated.  More storms are likely this evening, as a cold front will put an end to the record breaking heatwave.

Tune into KTVH at 5, 6, and 10pm for the latest weather forecast.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

