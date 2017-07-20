A crop duster was shot at Tuesday morning while flying 500 feet above the ground.

Two bullets reportedly punctured the plane, one striking just eighteen inches from the cockpit.

The plane is thought to have been flying somewhere over Hollyhock and Honeysuckle streets near Belgrade when it was struck.

This is a joint investigation between the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

A Facebook post by Kelly O’Brien Folkvord showed the bullet hole on the plane. It was shared over 3,500 times.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information call the sheriff’s office at 582-2100.