(HELENA) With hot temperatures and a holiday weekend, many people are expected to hit local lakes this Fourth of July. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure everyone stays safe on the water.

Sheriff Leo Dutton had several safety tips Monday for anyone who planned to be on or around the lakes. He reminded all boaters – including passengers – to wear life jackets

“It’s not unmanly or anything like that to wear a life jacket,” said Dutton. “They call them life preservers for a reason.”

He also advised boaters to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol.

Dutton is also warning people to stay warm. He said the water temperature in Montana is often 20 degrees or more below the surrounding air temperature.

“It does not take long to get hypothermia,” Dutton said. “When you’re in water that is 50 or 60 degrees, a prolonged exposure, even though it’s hot outside, it will lower your body temperature.”

The sheriff’s office and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will have jet ski patrols on Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter Lakes for the holiday. They’ll be checking that everyone is operating their boats safely.