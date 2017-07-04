HELENA – Fireworks sparked a small blaze on Tuesday that burned over a quarter acre near Kessler Elementary

Just after noon the Helena Fire Department responded to a grass fire off the 2300 block of Hauser Boulevard.

Within four minutes of the fire starting, the flames had reached four feet high. Firefighters, however, were able to quickly extinguish the fire. They said thankfully there is still a good amount of green in the grass and given another week of hot weather the fire could have grown a lot larger in a shorter amount time.

The fireworks were being shot off legally outside city limits.