BOZEMAN – A plane made an emergency landing near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday morning.

The plane landed about 1.5 miles from the airport due to engine failure said Airport Director Brian Sprenger. The plane reportedly suffered only minor damage to the engine cowling.

Sprenger said the pilot had to make a decision and found a wheat field that would work for them to land on since the plane would not have made it back to the airstrip. An irrigation ditch eventually stopped the plane.

The Cessna 175 was carrying two people, who were uninjured in the incident.

Story continues below



Mark Taylor of Rocky Mountain Rotors said he flew out to see if the pilot and passenger were OK, both occupants gave him the thumbs up.

The incident has been turned over to the FAA and NTSB who will determine if further investigation is needed.

Sprenger said no other traffic to the airport was disrupted.

Video courtesy of Mark Taylor, Rocky Mountain Rotors:

