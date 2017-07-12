HELENA – Lewis and Clark County commissioners will take a look at possible speed limit changes to three stretches of well-traveled county roads at their meeting on Thursday.

Three ordinances will go before commissioners. One would lower the speed on Lake Helena Drive to a consistent 45 mph from Boundary Street to Deal Lane. Another lowers the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 on Wylie Drive. The third reduces the speed limit to 25 on Valley Drive from the East Helena city limits to Prickley Pear Avenue in preparation for the new school that is being constructed in the area.

County Engineer Dan Karlin said researching these roadways has been underway since 2016 and takes a number of factors into consideration.

“Over time we monitor traffic counts on roads annually, so we’re keeping a pulse on really how much traffic is on each of those roads and in conjunction there’s development that’s occurring continually throughout the valley. Things we look at are the number of approaches along a road and consistency, as well,” explained Karlin.

If the changes are approved by commissioners, there is a 30-day grace period until those changes go into effect, allowing for new signs to be installed.

