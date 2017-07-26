HELENA – A proposed initiative to prohibit transgender people from using the public bathroom or locker room of their choice in Montana has been approved for signature-gathering – the first step toward placing it on the 2018 Montana ballot.

If qualified for the ballot and approved by voters, Initiative 183 would require any public or school bathroom or locker room to be designated for one sex – and prohibit anyone of the opposite biological sex from using it.

“High school girls shouldn’t be forced to shower in front of a boy, even if he thinks he’s a girl,” said Jeff Laszloffy, president of the Montana Family Foundation, which is sponsoring I-183. “It’s just common sense.”

Laszloffy said signature-gathering to get I-183 on the ballot will begin “at once,” and that the foundation will be forming a formal ballot-issue committee to raise money and finance the campaign.

It takes at least 25,468 signatures from registered Montana voters to qualify an initiative for the ballot. At least 5 percent of the voters from at least 34 state House districts also must sign the petition.

Signed petitions can be turned into county election offices starting in October. Supporters of I-183 have until next June to turn in petitions.

Transgender people identify with the sex opposite from their biological sex, and have testified before the Legislature that they usually feel more comfortable using the bathroom or locker room that coincides with their self-identified sex.

For example, a man who identifies as a woman may want to use the women’s bathroom.

I-183 would prohibit that choice, in a public or school bathroom or locker room.

The measure says anyone using such a facility can sue the “governmental entity” in charge of the facility if someone from the opposite sex uses it, under certain circumstances.

For example, if the governmental entity “failed to take reasonable steps to prohibit a person of the opposite sex from using” the facility or gave a person of the opposite biological sex permission to use it, the entity could be sued for damages, under I-183.

I-183 also would allow the governmental entity to create a “single-occupancy restroom” or changing room upon someone’s request, for someone who didn’t feel comfortable using the facility designated for their biological sex.

Laszloffy said the measure “is about protecting the privacy, safety and dignity of all Montana kids.”

A similar measure was introduced in the 2017 Legislature but failed to get out of committee.