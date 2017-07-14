HELENA – If you haven’t put your blanket down yet for Saturday’s Symphony Under the Stars, you might want to hurry.

A sea of blankets has already overtaken the lawn at Carroll College for this year’s event.

Early blanket placement began at 3 p.m. Friday with the assistance of Boy Scout troops from across the state.

Anyone could place their blanket down and claim a spot early for $5. The proceeds go to support Boy Scout troops throughout the state.

Story continues below



About 50 boy scouts and troop leaders helped countless concert-goers move and unload items from their cars and help things run smoothly.

“It’s gone really well. People really seem to like to have a little bit of order and at 3 o’clock it’s like the Oklahoma land rush and everybody goes and gets their favorite spot,” Beth Wheeler, Committee Chair for Troop 214, said.

Many people saved their spots with cans of food to keep the blankets from flying away.

For seven years now the Food Share has been collecting the cans as donations. The summer symphony brings in around 17,000 pounds of food each year for the nonprofit making it the largest food drive of the year.

The drive was started by Carroll students to lessen the damage to the campus grounds. Attendees previously used stakes to hold down blankets.

Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said donations are needed all year for the organization.

“We serve the same number of people year round as we do in any other month of the year. So it’s really important to get this supply of food in the summer. People just bringing food and helping their neighbors.”

Symphony Under the Stars said 90 percent of blankets are usually placed by 7:30 Friday night before the event.