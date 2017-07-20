HELENA – The new Chief Executive Officer of St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena expressed optimism in the face of contract negotiations with the nursing staff.

The negotiations have been ongoing for months with the 307 nurses, but Wade Johnson,

St. Peter’s C.E.O, said, “I’m sure we will work through this with the nurses association, and come out with a very positive resolution.

We want to work through this; we want to be very transparent through our process. We serve the community, that’s who we are, we’re here to serve.”

Johnson begins his tenure in the midst of back and forth conversations that have not made much headway. The process began in November 2016 for the Montana Nurses Association.

The nurses are pushing for higher wages and unit councils, which gives the nurses more of a voice at the table when it comes to decision making in each department, among other items.

“So we want to have nurses, sitting at the table, making decisions that impact their floor or unit,” explained MNA Executive Director Vicky Byrd, R.N.

Johnson argued unit councils already exist within the walls of hospitals.

“We’ve actually had unit councils here for nurses since 2008,” he said.

But Byrd said that what’s in place now, is not enough.

“They want to have unit councils incorporated into their contract,” expressed Byrd.

The unit councils are just one point of contention for each group. Byrd said the group filed a complaint against the hospital with the National Labor Relations Board because they have not been provided with information related to their health insurance coverage.

“The nurses, covered under the collective bargaining unit are entitled to that information so they can make informed decisions going forward,” Byrd said.

That complaint was filed on June 27 and the information has not been turned over yet. Johnson said the hospital is working on filling that request, but there are legal limits.

“We’re more than happy to share the information that they need, it’s just the process of us working through the legal steps to get that done,” explained the CEO.

These negotiations have required federal mediators to assist and have garnered quite the support from the community.

“Which you seen by all the ‘I support nurses’ signs, business and residences all across town,” Byrd said.

In the hospital parking lot, the evidence is tangible, which Johnson expressed enthusiasm.

“I think it’s fantastic! We support our nurses as well and we think it’s great the community supports our nurses,” he said.

The nurses’ contracts expired May 31, 2017 and as negotiations continue, Johnson remains optimistic.

“I know coming into these negotiations, I want them to understand how much we support them and want to work through this in a very positive way.”

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for July 25 and July 26. Johnson said he will be there, ready to resolve the issue.