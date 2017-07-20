UPDATE: A food drive at Super 1 Foods raised double what the Food Share brought in last year for the same event.

On Thursday, members of the community helped raise 1,900 pounds for the Helena Food Share at the Stampede Out Hunger Food Drive. That’s 800 pounds more than last year.

HELENA – Even with the 17,000 pounds of food donated this last week; Helena Food Share is still in need of donations to meet the community’s need.

The Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, Super 1 Foods and MTN worked to help raise donations Thursday with Stampede Out Hunger Food Drive.

Story continues below



Food Share assists over 1,500 families each month which requires nearly 6,000 pounds of food a day.

As a thanks for donating two or more nonperishable items, donors received an entrance ticket to this year’s Last Chance Stampede. Fairgrounds staff also presented Food Share with a check for $750.

Helena Food Share Communications Manager Hannah Stiff said that summer, in particular, can be hard on families that benefit from food share.

“People are always in need and we know that children aren’t in school getting free breakfast or lunches, says Stiff, “We know there are free feeding sites around Helena but we know families are in a lot of need this summer.”

For more information or to donate to Helena Food Share click here.