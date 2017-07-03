BILLINGS – A former state employee recently pleaded guilty to attempting to fraudulently obtaining workers’ compensation from his employer for a knee injury that he did not actually receive on the job.

Boone Block, 34, of Clyde Park pleaded guilty in Montana District Court in Helena in late June to one count of making a false claim to public agency, which is a felony offense.

Block claimed he suffered a work-related injury in February of 2016 when he injured his knee while working for the Montana Department of Transportation in Livingston.

He had claimed he was injured when he jumped out of a truck while at work.

Block was approved for temporary total disability benefits based on his doctor’s conclusion that he could not return to work due to the injury.

The Montana State Fund received a tip to its fraud hotline in March of that year stating that Block actually injured himself while riding his motorcycle at a track in Bozeman.

The allegations were forwarded to the Montana Department of Justice for review and further investigation.

Witnesses interviewed reported that they saw Block become injured at the motocross track.

Block has been ordered to pay $3,000 in fines and was given a 3-year deferred sentence.

“At a time when State agencies are being asked to do more with less, it’s particularly troublesome that a public employee would engage in this type of fraudulent behavior,” said Montana Attorney General Tim Fox in a press release.

“This case is a good example of how vigilant and honest Montana citizens can alert authorities to bogus claims and help conserve work comp monies for injured workers who truly need assistance with medical expenses and lost wages,” said Fox.

Click here to view the charging document.

Click here to view the judgement document.