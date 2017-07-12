(NBC) – Hot and dry weather conditions may be affecting Montana, but multiple states of emergency were declared Wednesday morning in parts of Wisconsin due to flooding.

Heavy rain, flash flooding and the rapid rise of river levels are the reason for these declarations. State officials are urging residents to remain cautious, especially in Paddock Lake and Burlington.

Authorities have asked people to avoid driving in the areas that are covered in water. Vehicles can be seen submerged in water.

In some parts of the state, the water came down so fast it nearly consumed homes.

The Fox River in Burlington is expected to surpass its record level of moisture set nearly a decade ago by more than six inches.

Hailey Johnson of Burlington said, “Some people think they can get through. I don’t think they really realizing how deep it is, until they acutely get into it. Their cars are dying, my boyfriend is actually having to help people, push them through. “

The National Weather Service wants residents to remember that just six inches of moving water can knock you down and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

Flood warnings are still in effect in several parts of southeast Wisconsin for the rest Wednesday evening.

*The above video shows NBC footage of the flooding