BOZEMAN – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality granted an exploration license to Lucky Minerals Inc. on Wednesday.

Lucky Minerals requested an exploration license to search within its privately-owned block in the Emigrant Mining District., and will now be able to do so.

The DEQ approved the license after reviewing the environmental impacts of Lucky Minerals’ proposed explorations.

This license will allow Lucky Minerals to begin exploring in their St. Julian mine claim block, about 12 miles southeast of Emigrant.

“We took a hard look at the comments received and the issues identified,” said DEQ Director Tom Livers. “Ultimately, the company has agreed to mitigations beyond what is required in statute.”

These mitigations include water quality and wildlife monitoring plans and an alternate access route around the Chico Hot Springs Resort. Additionally, DEQ added analysis of socioeconomic impacts and expanded the noise, wildlife and visual analysis.

The Final Environmental Assessment discloses potential impacts on area resources, including geology, wildlife, aquatics, cultural and historic sites, water quality, geothermal, land use, recreation, noise, soils, vegetation, transportation, air quality and visuals.

The Final Environmental Assessment is online here.

Local residents are concerned that mining could harm the local tourism industry and pollute the nearby Yellowstone River.

On Wednesday Montana’s U.S. Senator Jon Tester testified before a Senate committee regarding the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act. The legislation expands the two-year block to halt on new mining claims on 30,000 acres of federal land outside Yellowstone.

Lucky Minerals’ proposal is on private land, but officials say it might not be economically viable without mining on adjacent public lands.

