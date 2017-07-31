HELENA – Grizzly bear management for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has been turned over to three states that make up the area as the animal is officially off the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the de-listing announcement in June as the population of the bears increased to around 700 in that area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Spokesperson Andrea Jones said not much will immediately change.

“None of the protections related to grizzly bears that got them to recovery are going away. We have not gotten this far to see that undone,” Jones said. “For the general public, you would not likely see a difference.”

She also said FWP remains committed to ensuring the population does not drop to critically low levels.

“We have a lot of commitments in place, we have agreements with the two other states involved (Wyoming and Idaho),” explained Jones. “We will look at diversity, look at sows with cubs and look at mortalities. We are not looking to send the bear back to a place of peril.”

Jones did say the handling conflicts will be easier now that Montana is responsible for the management.

“Our staff is going to be able to better able to respond to conflicts more effectively, more efficiently, there’s just one level of bureaucracy involved here.”

Jones added state management should be looked at as an achievement for the management programs that have been in place.

“People should really see this for the success that it is. These bears were never meant to stay on the endangered species list and being able to remove them as threatened from that list means that we’re doing something right.”

Multiple groups, including the Center of Biological Diversity have filed lawsuits in district court over the rules for a grizzly hunting season.

However, Jones said, “The rules about a hunting season in place had to be addressed for the delisting, so if there ever were to be a hunting season involving grizzlies, that language had to be in place for the delisting rule,” and FWP has no plans to implement a hunting season at this time.

As these lawsuits play out in court, Jones wanted to remind the public that, “Grizzly bears were delisted in 2007 and the decision was overturned in court and that wasn’t because the grizzly population hadn’t recovered, the language is still there, they are very much recovered and we need to treat them as such.”