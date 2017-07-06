HELENA – The aftermath of the Lincoln earthquake wasn’t the only thing one Helena resident woke up to Thursday morning. Strong winds from Wednesday night’s storm tore apart a large outbuilding on Helena’s west side.

A resident near Fort Harrison woke up to find her metal and timber machine-shed uprooted from the ground and scattered across her field. The wind was able to break large 2×4’s and tear railroad ties apart, throwing debris up to 70 feet from where the structure stood.

A friend of the family and Helena City Fire Captain, Neil Koehler joined with other neighbors Thursday morning to help clean up the property and build a fence to prevent cows from escaping.

Koehler said they plan to rebuild, but the property owner had a special connection to the building. “This is just terrible for her. You know. Her husband—late husband built this thing and it’s kind of a piece of his legacy and it means a lot to her. To have it all blowdown and have to rebuild it. We’ll build it better, but it’s still not going to be a part of him anymore.”