(NBC) – Long-distance runners may want to avoid ibuprofen for their aches and pains.

The new study from Stanford University focuses on ultra-marathoners, those who run at least 50 miles.

Researchers said those runners may risk liver injuries if they take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. They include over-the-counter ibuprofen and naproxen.

Experts do not want to discourage people from running and jogging, they offer a reminder that taking minimal doses of these painkillers when necessary is usually safe for most people.

One way to help avoid kidney problems is to stay well hydrated.