HELENA – Efforts are underway to help gather supplies and other donations to help students start off on the right foot this upcoming school year.

The Angel Fund of Helena is holding a number of community events in the coming weeks to help fund those necessities.

Among their programs: Stuff the Bus, which asks for donations of all kinds of schools supplies and Running for Montana’s Future, which helps with the purchase of running shoes.

Angel Fund Board Member, Corporal Domingo Leveque-Zapata of the Helena Police Department, said kids of all ages are helped through the organization’s various programs.

“Some of the things we do, we help pay for field trip fees, and one of the biggest things we do is scholarships for seniors in the community. Just last year we donated over $15,000 in scholarships,” said Cpl. Leveque-Zapata. “Stuff the Bus specifically asks to get school supplies for the children. There are buses set up at different locations, it’s a community effort with several churches, where we ask people to bring any type of school supplies and that way they can be dispersed to the children in the school district.”

‘Ales for Charity’ at Lewis and Clark Brewing on Tuesday and ‘Community Monday’ at Blackfoot River Brewing on Monday will both benefit Angel Fund.

Click here for more information on upcoming Angel Fund events and to find drop-off locations for Stuff the Bus.