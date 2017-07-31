SUPERIOR – The latest from the Sunrise Fire burning outside of Superior shows that the blaze has now grown to approximately 8,200 acres and the number of structures threatened by the blaze has grown to 81.

Local authorities expanded the Stage 3 evacuation notices on Sunday to the Verde Creek community, meaning that residents in the area need to leave immediately. The fire made an aggressive uphill run towards Eagle Rock Saddle and Verde Saddle prompting the decision.

The Sunrise, Quartz Flats and Quartz Creek communities also remain in stage 3 evacuation status.

Fire managers reported the blaze burned actively again on Sunday and continued to burn into the Quartz Creek drainage. Retardant was used to slow the spread of the flames.

Crews are continuing structure protection efforts and air support was busy on all areas of the fire while night shift crews patrolled neighborhoods, searching and suppressing hot spots.

Structure protection assessments continue in the Rivulet and Forest Grove areas and crews are patrolling communities on both sides of I-90 for spot fires.

The Red Cross continued to staff the Evacuation Center at the Superior High School. Residents can get more information about the Sunrise fire at (406) 822-9084. The phone line is manned daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

There are nearly 500 people assigned to battle the lightning-sparked blaze.