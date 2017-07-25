A fire burning southeast of Superior is now #2 on the national priority list.

The Sunrise Fire burning 11 miles southeast of Superior is threatening 50 structures and has now burned 2,350 acres with no containment.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Stage 2 Evacuation for the residents of Sunrise and Quartz Flats, telling them to be ready to evacuate quickly if conditions worsen. It’s not an immediate evacuation.

A Northern Rockies Type II Incident Management Team is managing both fires. Incident Commander Shawn Pearson said firefighters made strides in a number of ways on the Sunrise Fire, with their main focus on protecting 50 structures.

Crews are working to protect buildings through the Quartz Creek area with sprinklers and pumps while retardant and water drops are focusing on the ridgeline above Quartz Creek.

Because of the fire’s activity, fire crews were being told to seek shelter if it gets too dangerous. There are now over 350 people assigned to battle the fire.

A public meeting to discuss the Sunrise fire — as well as the nearby Burdette fires — will be held on Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lozeau Lodge Pavilion.

An information line has also been set up for residents. The phone number is (406) 822-9084 and the line is manned from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

To stay up to date on the fire click here.