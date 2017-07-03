GREAT FALLS – Hours later, a suspect is in custody, but officials continue to investigate a standoff that occurred on Monday in Great Falls.

Great Falls Police Department released details on Monday evening about the standoff that occurred earlier in the day.

At approximately 10:30 Monday morning dispatchers received a report of a man with a gun at a home in the 1700 block of 20th Avenue South.

GFPD responded to the house. All of the occupants of the home were evacuated safely with the exception of the suspect who remained in the house and refused to exit, GFPD reported.

The High Risk Unit assisted with the situation and the suspect surrendered peacefully around 4 p.m. The name of the person taken into custody has not yet been released, nor have details about the incident.

The unit found suspicious items in the home while clearing it to make sure there was no further threat.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Malmstrom Air Force Base has been called in to help assist with the investigation.

MAFB is assisting while GFPD waits to confirm the identity of the items in question. They reported that residents that live on the north and south sides of the 1700 block of 20th Avenue South, and the south side of 19th Avenue South have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported. This investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated as we get more information.