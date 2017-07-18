HELENA – Saturday’s Symphony Under the Stars brought in thousands of pounds of food that will feed locals in need. The outdoor concert is one of the biggest fund raising events for the Helena Food Share.

The nonprofit collected 17,166 pounds of food – mostly canned goods – on Saturday. Bruce Day, Executive Director at the Helena Food Share, said that amount is a little more than in years past.

While audience members rely on the cans to hold their blankets down, the Food Share and its customer rely on the cans to keep food on the table.

“That’s just incredible because we’re able to take that food now and give it to families and the community who are in need and who are hungry,” Day said. “It’s really phenomenal that the community just continues to be as generous as they are.”

The Food Share said the donations will give them a stockpile of food they can use for months to come.