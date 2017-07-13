HELENA – Three fires in six days at Helena’s 22 acre Nature Park have officials concerned and investigating.

The latest fire was Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. It burned a half acre. Other fires have been recorded on July 7 and 8.

The Helena Interagency Fire Investigation Team was on scene Wednesday night and Thursday morning looking for a cause. HIFIT includes Helena firefighters, Helena police, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies, and members of the U.S. Forest Service and Montana DNRC.

Investigators said Wednesday’s blaze was human-caused. They are not commenting on what specifically sparked the fire. All three incidents are listed as under investigation.

The popular and densely vegetated park located in the center of Helena, at the edge of the Bill Roberts Golf Course, is heavily used.

With hot temperatures, low humidity and dry fuels, the chance of someone getting hurt in a fire is getting higher each day.

“So the potential for somebody to get run over by one of these things or get caught in them is there, and we don’t want that to happen,” said Helena Deputy Fire Marshal Lou Antonick. “So, we’re really working hard on the investigation side and to figure out how it happened and where it happened and stop it from happening again.”

Antonick said investigators have received a great deal of good information from the public, particularly neighbors who live in the area.

Antonick said they can always use more information. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Helena Crime Stoppers at 443-2000 or Helena Fire at 447-8472.