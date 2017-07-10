(NBC) Colorado Parks and Wildlife is tracking down a bear that attacked a 19-year-old man early Sunday morning at a campground in Boulder County.

The sheriff there said the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. at Glacier View Ranch, a religious retreat and camp west of Jamestown.

The bear didn’t just attack Dylan (last name unknown) it sunk its teeth into him, dragging him by his skull.

Dylan survived.

“There’s four spots where its claws dug into me,” said Dylan, the 19-year-old who was attacked as he gestured towards his head. “And then it pulled me into its mouth and then it grabbed me with its teeth right back here, and when it pulled it tore the skin and scraped along my skull which was like the cracking noise that I heard.”

CPW said the bear attacked unprovoked meaning there wasn’t open food or scented clothing in Dylan’s vicinity. He was sleeping outside in a teepee along with four other counselors at the time.

“I thought I was dreaming for a second and then I thought this hurts too bad to be dreaming,” Dylan said.