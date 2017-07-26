HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Fair kicked off Wednesday night.

The exhibit hall, showcased a wide variety of works by talented artists. Quilts, arts and crafts, sewing and baked goods were among the few items on display Wednesday.

The entries were from the general public. Every one received a ribbon.

The fair’s food trucks were also a hit, food ranged from burritos, to Native American cuisine.

“Have fun and eat lots of cotton candy, yeah! Carnival food! I think this is my fourth time coming to the fair, the carnival rides are my favorite,” said nine-year-old Sage Tamcke,.

Kids also participated in 4-H activities like the Swine Market.

Trevor Velin, also nine years old, told MTN he made sure he exercised, fed and always had fresh water for his pig. There were three pigs he and his siblings took care of, the three pigs were named “The Three Stooges”.

“We make sure their feeders are full, that makes them big and good to sell. Working with them and working out the house with them and leading them around, that’s my favorite part,” said Velin.

Wednesday night’s festivities continued with a country music concert by Billy Currington. The Stampede Rodeo starts Thursday night. To buy tickets click here.

There will also be a number of free activities happening all week long. For all the details click here.

*Continue watching for a full interview with Kevin Tenney, who talks about all the events happening at the fair.