Good Monday Evening,

The Lodgepole Complex Fire has now burned over 226,000 acres. This is the largest fire burning in the United States, and the largest fire so far this year. This blaze is located in drought stricken northeast Montana, where a rapidly growing extreme drought continues. Smaller but still significant wildfires are burning in western Montana, emitting a lot of smoke. Wildfire concerns will continue, as hot and dry weather will stick around.

Tuesday morning will start out a little cooler, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s for most of the state, so the intense heat will not impact the state on Tuesday. A lighter wind will also mean the fire danger will ease slightly. Wednesday, a decent amount of moisture and thunderstorms will move into the state in the afternoon and evening. Cooling rains will accompany the storms, but more lightning sparked wildfires are also possible. Highs Wednesday will creep back into the 90s. Thursday and Friday will be hot with an increasing west wind. Fire danger will increase. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible both Thursday and Friday. This weekend will be another hot, summer weekend with highs well up into the 90s. Saturday will have a few isolated thunderstorms, while Sunday will just be hot and dry.

Heat and isolated thunderstorms will continue next week into the first few days of August. Climatologically, this is the hottest time of year.

Story continues below



Please be careful with the fire danger.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist