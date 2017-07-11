(NBC) – The third suspect in a case involving a trio of cross-dressing robbers has been arrested.

Police in Tampa, Florida arrested Exavier Walker, 20, on early Tuesday morning. He was charged with Theft, Violating Probation and Resisting an Officer.

Walker is no stranger to police. He has an extensive criminal history according to Carrie Horstman of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He has been in jail several times in Hillsborough County and was just released from the state prison.

Two of the accused thieves were previously arrested.

The trio is suspected of stealing gift cards from Polk County Home Depot stores in sometimes violent robberies.

Surveillance video from a June robbery shows the trio holding down a store clerk and at one point putting her in a choke hold.

Walker faces charges in both Polk and Hillsborough Counties.

Omar McCrae, 18, and Malik Taylor, 19, were arrested in Louisiana.

