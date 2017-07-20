The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron – better known as the Thunderbirds – arrived in Great Falls on Monday to prep for this weekend’s air show.

On Thursday, several of the F-16 fighter jets could be seen (and heard) roaring over the skies of Great Falls as they get ready for their performance.

One of their passengers during Thursday’s flight was MTN reporter Margaret DeMarco, who will have the full report on her high-flying experience Thursday evening.

The air show will be held at the Great Falls International Airport.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with aerial demonstrations scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Along with the Thunderbirds, other performers at the air show will include the Firewalkers International Pyro, the Shetterly Squadron and the Wings of the Blue.

Organizers are expecting as many as 50,000 people to attend the weekend-long event. Airport officials reported that passengers driving in the area or catching flights could expect longer wait times because of the congestion.

Click here to visit the Flight Over The Falls website for more information .

Air show organizers provided the following information:

TAKE THE BUS! Avoid the traffic and get dropped off at the gate!

Due to the limited parking available, we encourage using the free bus transportation to the Military Open House.