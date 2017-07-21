The Montana Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old Helena man died when he was hit by another car on Birdseye Rd. Thursday night.

Troopers were dispatched to Birdseye Rd. near Barrett Rd. for a report of a rollover crash just before 10:45 p.m.

MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson says the driver was headed east on Birdseye when he crossed the center line, over corrected and rolled his vehicle.

Sgt. Nelson says the man was able to get out the car and spoke to another motorist who stopped offer help. When the motorist who stopped to offer help drove away, they warned the man involved in the rollover to watch out for another approaching vehicle.

That vehicle also headed east, struck the man involved in the rollover killing him.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. There is no word on whether any charges or citations might be issued.

The crash remains under investigation.