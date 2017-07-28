HELENA-Friday night cowboys and cowgirls donned their finest pinks to help raise awareness for cancer screening and prevention.

For the past nine years, the Last Chance Stampede has held Tough Enough to Wear Pink night for the rodeo. The goal is to raise awareness and support residents battling cancer.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, over 5,000 Montanan’s are diagnosed with cancer each year and is the number one killer of people in the state.

Stampede worker Jack McCoy is a cancer survivor.

Story continues below



“It’s really something that has to be addressed more than what it is right now,” Said McCoy. “There’s just so many people getting it, you know. With this program that we have out here every year, it has brought a lot of attention.”

D.P.H.H.S. says that screening for cancer is the best way to catch it and early treatment can help improve survival rates.