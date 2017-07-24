Robert Charles Durbin, 26, was taking photographs of the scenery when he fell into a creek and was swept into a culvert and plunged off a steep cliff to his death.

Durban fell roughly 100 feet and died from injuries sustained in a fall. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry.

The Haystack Creek area where the man fell, next to the Going-to-the-Sun Road, is known for its dramatic scenery and vertigo-inducing heights.

The popular road was closed to traffic for about an hour while rangers and rescuers found and recovered the man’s body.

The incident is under investigation by Glacier Park officials. Officials said the death isn’t considered suspicious. Falls are a leading cause of death in the park.

Associated Press contributed to this story