Sheila Rice, the 2017 recipient of the Paris Gibson Award, had a tree planted in her honor on Friday afternoon at the Elk’s Riverside Park.

Rice is the eighth winner of the award.

The tree planted was a bur oak tree donated by Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape & Nursery.

A plaque with Rice’s name will sit by the tree.

Some of the criteria for the award includes being a long standing resident of Great Falls and contributing to the betterment of Great Falls to name a few.

Rice also received $500 to donate to her local charity of choice. She chose NeighborWorks, where she works as the executive director.

Rice’s family visited from Virginia to witness the tree-planting ceremony.

MTN’s Michelle Morgan