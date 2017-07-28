HELENA-Attendees at the Last Chance Stampede Rodeo this week will get to see skilled riders perform daring tricks on galloping horses while dressed in sequins and sparkles.

“Magic in Motion” features Madison MacDonald-Thomas, Jessica Blair and Rae-Lynn Armstrong performing displays of fantastic horsemanship at the Stampede.

The women have decades of trick riding experience and have even performed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

These world class riders spend most of their time training with their horses, adding that the bond between the animal and themselves is the most important part.

They say they have had a great time in Montana and particularly love the Helena crowd.

“I’ve traveled a lot of many different places, and I tell you Helena brings a lot of energy,” said Armstrong, “I mean they pack the stands down here.”

For a schedule of events check out the Last Chance Stampede and Fair website.