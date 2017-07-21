KPAX.com | Continuous News | Missoula & Western Montana

Gusty winds keep pushing the Lolo Peak fire and a top level team is now coming in to manage the lightning-sparked blaze.

A Type I Incident Management Team is set to take over the nearly 250-acre blaze on Friday evening. The team allows for multi-agency and national resources to be called in with a large number of personnel and equipment assigned to the incident.

The lightning sparked blaze is burning about a mile west of Lolo Peak in an area that hasn’t burned since the late 1800’s.

Fire management officials told MTN News earlier this week that there’s no safe way to battle the blaze from the ground. Firefighters are monitoring the fire’s growth because of Highway 93 and Highway 12 corridors near the fire.

A community meeting was held Thursday evening at Lolo School to brief the public on the blaze.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell